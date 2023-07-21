Prices of old and new houses converge amid supply shortage

Baton Rouge may be an outlier in the latest housing trend as the national median price for an existing single-family home converges with the price of a newly built home.

As of June, the median selling price for older homes was $416,000, basically the same price that a new home was selling for in May.

This convergence has been seen in Baton Rouge for at least the past 20 years, Locations Real Estate agent Vicki Spurlock says.

“It’s not really a trend,” Spurlock says. “It’s a methodical way the market moves.”

Older houses in Old South Baton Rouge, Spurlock explains, run a premium and hold more cache than newer homes. Typically people tend to gravitate to buying the types of houses they grew up in, she adds, allowing prices of older homes to remain high to match that demand.

Nationally, increasing mortgage rates over the last year—hovering just below 7%—have continued to upend the housing market. As a result, homeowners may feel forced to remain in their homes, as moving could significantly increase housing costs. This has led to a dwindling supply of existing homes on the market, keeping prices elevated.

At the same time, smaller, cheaper houses are being built to tap into demand from first-time buyers.

Historically, over the last decade, prices for new homes have been about $60,000 more than existing home sales. By May, the difference was less than $15,000.

Read the full story from Axios.