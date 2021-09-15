Price LeBlanc looking to subdivide, sell off some of Airline Highway property

A company owned by the Price LeBlanc family plans to carve out a portion of an 88-acre property on Airline Highway it acquired in late 2020 and market it for sale to potential retail and office users.

PriceCo West paid $5 million for the property last November, which it acquired from the Baton Rouge-based Baringer Land Co. The property is in a fast-growing area of the parish, where there is demand for undeveloped commercial land.

PriceCo West is planning to carve out and sell off 30 or so acres of the property at this time.

The number and density of the lots it will develop is unknown at this time, but a company representative says there is interest from users who would want as much as 10 acres of the site.

In order to subdivide the property, the Planning Commission will need to approve two measures—one to rezone the site from light commercial to heavy commercial, and another to develop the property as a subdivision.

Both measures will go before the Planning Commission at its Oct. 18 meeting.