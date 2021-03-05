Popeyes property at O’Neal sells for $2M

A Baton Rouge man has bought the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant property on O’Neal Lane, off Interstate 12, for nearly $2.7 million.

Alexander Ingerman bought the property through LA CB Holdings LLC in a deal filed Thursday with the clerk of court. Ingerman bought the restaurant from CS-SRG Propco LLC, a subsidiary of a Nashville-based investment group that bought six Popeyes’ properties in early August.

The property was previously developed as a Wendy’s during the ‘90s, according to public records.