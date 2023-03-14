Planning staff recommending denial of commercial rezoning near Zachary

Planning Department staff are recommending that the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting next week deny two proposals regarding some 88 acres off Old Scenic Highway near Zachary.

Kyle Bratton with Cobalt Industries asked the commission to rezone and amend the land use plan for the property from rural to commercial use, citing a “dire need” for commercial development in the area because of increased residential development.

The property, next to the planned Templeton Ridge development, accounts for a portion of the approximately 140 acres Bratton purchased with two other partners in 2019 for $1.5 million.

Planning staff wrote in their report last week that the first request, to amend the comprehensive land use plan from agricultural/rural to commercial, appeared “too intense” for the development pattern in the area. Bratton’s second request, to rezone the property from rural to light commercial, is being recommended for denial because planning staff can’t certify that the proposal meets the criteria for a change in zoning.

“Request is inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan Amendment and incompatible with the existing character of established residential land uses,” writes city-parish planner Yulonda Derrick in the report sent to the Planning Commission.

Bratton was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline.

The Planning Commission will meet Monday at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Read the full agenda.