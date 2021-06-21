Planning Commission considering several south Baton Rouge developments

Plans for the LaRosa development, @Highland, The Lakes at Harveston and the Great Hearts charter school are among the various items the Planning Commission will consider at its meeting later today.

If it’s granted infill and small PUD designation, La Rosa—a proposed mixed-use development near the intersection of Highland Road and Kenilworth Parkway—would feature 22 townhomes and 5,000 square feet of commercial and office space, as well as 77 parking spots, according to plans filed last month with the Planning Commission. The item has already received consent for approval.

Meanwhile, @Highland wants to rezone from “general office high rise” and “light commercial two” to “small planned unit development” in order to add space for multifamily, office, retail and a restaurant with a drive-thru.

Specifically, developers are trying to add 240 high-density, multifamily residential units that would span a net 169,638 square feet, or some 41% of the total site. They’re also seeking the addition of another 23,000 square feet for commercial and office space, which would eventually comprise more than 52% of the site.

Newly added to tonight’s agenda are developer Mike Wampold’s plans to include Great Hearts, a Texas-based charter school that focuses on classical liberal arts education, in the commercial component of his Harveston development.

The school is entering the permitting process quickly, as it was only narrowly approved Thursday evening by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

Another Wampold project, The Lakes at Harveston, is also seeking approval to begin phase two of development for the second single-family residential portion of Harveston. The phase would include the construction of 303 low-density residential units on equally as many lots, spanning 58.24 acres in total.

At the same time, several items have been deferred from today’s agenda. They include developer Steve Keller’s plans to rezone Towne Center at Cedar Lodge to also allow for multifamily residential use, and a final development plan for Eliza Gardens, a proposed, 150-unit subdivision near the intersection of Sehdeva Memorial and Burbank drives. It’s not immediately known why either item was deferred.

The commission meets at 5 p.m. Check out the full agenda.