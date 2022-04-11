Planned half-mile road will open 200 acres for Ardendale project

An estimated $4 million new road connecting North Ardenwood Drive to Lobdell Boulevard will open up 200 acres to build the Ardendale community, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation announced today.

The publicly funded half-mile road will connect housing on North Ardenwood to schools and education centers on Lobdell, including Baton Rouge Community College’s McKay Automotive Technology Center, a collision repair training center, and a public high school.

The street design includes sidewalks and bike paths, says Travis Woodard of CSRS, which manages infrastructure projects under MovEBR. Construction on the road is scheduled to begin in summer 2023 and take nine months.

BRAF, Build Baton Rouge, the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority and a number of other organizations and agencies are partnering on Ardendale, the long-awaited new community aimed at reviving surrounding neighborhoods.

The housing authority was awarded a nearly $30 million federal grant in 2019 and will use the grant to build the mixed-income housing on North Ardenwood to replace older apartments nearby. The 170-unit development will include a mix of walk-up apartments and townhomes.

The YWCA is also planning an early childhood center at the intersection of North Ardenwood and the new road.

The Metro Council is expected to vote soon on a design contract for the road.