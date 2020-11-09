Peter Sclafani moving into former Rum House on Perkins

Baton Rouge chef Peter Sclafani and partner Kiva Guidroz have signed a lease to take over the former Rum House space on Perkins Road.

Details on what the pair will do conceptually with the space remain under discussion, though it will accentuate the outdoor patio area flanked by oak trees. As for the menu, Sclafani says it will be a lighter, Louisiana-inspired selection of “fun and whimsical” dishes.

Construction is expected to start soon, with plans to open in early 2021.

The Rum House, a New Orleans-based Caribbean eatery, closed its Perkins Road restaurant earlier this year. The owners blamed financial impacts from the coronavirus as the reason for the closure after seven years of business.

Sclafani and Guidroz, owners of The Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group, hired local architect group DNA Workshop, the group behind Soji and Electric Depot, and marketing agency Xdesign Inc. for the new concept.

Sclafani and his wife, Michelle, joined Guidroz and his wife in the restaurant group last summer after buying an ownership stake in the two Baton Rouge Portobello’s Grill restaurants, the Plaquemine Portobello’s Grill and the P-Beau’s in Denham Springs.

“When Peter came on board, we knew we wanted to grow the footprint of our concepts,” says Guidroz. “We’ve completely overhauled the Portobello’s concept at Bocage Village and are rolling out the new menus and renovations to our other two Portobello’s locations. We’re excited for this next challenge. The outdoor space of the Rum House is really what sold us, there is nothing else in Baton Rouge quite like it. We’ll be reimagining that space to be a gathering place for great food and drinks.”

Sclafani continues to own a partnership of Phil’s Oyster Bar with Anthony Piazza, separate from Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group.