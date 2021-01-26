Permit granted for new shopping center near Towne Center

A building permit has been granted for construction to start on a new two-story shopping center on Jefferson Highway, at the former Dyson House Listening Room property.

Kristopher Klar, who owns Stone and Cloth nearby on Lobdell Avenue, received the permit Monday, which estimates the center will cost $2.15 million to build. The 21,570-square-foot center will include two, two-story buildings—one more than 18,000 square feet with eight units, while the other will have one unit comprising nearly 3,000 square feet.

Klar bought the roughly 1-acre property in late 2018 for $1.5 million, with plans to tear down the Dyson House. At the time of the sale, Klar pointed to the success of the Towne Center across the street as to why he was interested in building in the area and said he planned to move Stone and Cloth to anchor the new center.