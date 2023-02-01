Perkins office building, future Wendy’s location sell in separate transactions

Perkins office: An 8,385-square-foot office on Perkins Road has sold for $2.1 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Located on the north side of Perkins, between Siegen Lane and Pecue Lane, a recent listing indicates that it sits on 1.5 acres and contains 33 offices. It was most recently occupied by Complete Medical Solutions.

Earl James Wilde III purchased the property through his company EJW Properties LLC and Phillip Wendell is listed as the registered agent, according to business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

The seller was Tio Ventures LLC, represented by registered agent Brooke Barnett.

Wendy’s on Lee: The future site for a Wendy’s on the corner of Frog Aly and West Lee Drive opposite the Benny’s Car Wash has sold for $1.91 million.

Mohammed Ali Dhanani’s Haza Realty LP bought the location from Paradigm Captive Insurance Co.

Haza is constructing a Wendy’s on the 1.5-acre property. Originally, construction on the fast-food restaurant was to begin in 2019 and wrap up by early 2020, as reported in a previous Daily Report. Haza originally purchased the land in 2018 for $1.14 million, but then sold it to Paradigm in 2019 for an undisclosed price.