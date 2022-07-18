Pecue Lane landowner says zoning was changed without notice

The owner of a 5-acre tract of land on Pecue Lane is seeking to change the designation from agricultural/rural to residential, which he says would reverse a change he neither approved nor even knew about until recently.

Ed Kramer says an agricultural designation limits potential development, which he argues doesn’t make sense given recent investments in Pecue Lane and the Interstate 10 interchange. The Planning Commission staff recommends denying Kramer’s request, which is on the agenda for today’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says other properties in the area also are zoned as agricultural/rural, allowing for large-lot single family homes, which is why staff is recommending the change be denied for Kramer’s property. However, the designation can be revisited when the next update of FuturEBR begins next year.

“I’m just trying to preserve my property rights,” Kramer says.

