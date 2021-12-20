OLOL buys land for medical facility in Rouzan

Our Lady of the Lake bought 1.85 acres in the Rouzan development for $1.8 million on Friday. The property will be used for an OLOL Physician Group practice, OLOL and Rouzan announced today.

Health care and wellness have been an important part of the development’s master plan, Charles Landry, co-developer of Rouzan, said in a prepared statement. The clinic will include adult primary care physicians and pediatrics, along with diagnostic capabilities.

Construction will begin sometime in 2022, says James Craven, president of the OLOL Physician Group.

OLOL is the most recent business to acquire land inside Rouzan. Concordia Bank, which bought property in July, is in final design stages for its Rouzan location. Meanwhile, Kidz Karousel Childcare Center will begin construction in summer 2022, Key Real Estate’s apartments are scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022, and the development’s library is still in the design stage, Landry says.