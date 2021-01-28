Thursday, January 28, 2021 InsiderReal Estate Old North American Motors property at Airline, I-12 sells By Holly Duchmann - January 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The old North American Motors property on Airline Highway, at Interstate 12, has sold to a Baton Rouge businessman. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in