Old Blue Cross building on Florida in Mid City sells

Marjoe Holmes Sr. recently purchased the vacant old Blue Cross building on Florida Boulevard for an undisclosed sum.

Built in 1967 and designed by architect A. Hays Town, the eight-story, 102,000-square-foot building sits on almost 5 acres and is commercially zoned, according to a recent online listing for the property.

The seller was BR Florida Street Property LLC. According to its business filing, Bob Dean of Atlanta is manager of the LLC and attorney John Andrishok is the registered agent. Records show that BR Florida Street Property LLC purchased the building from GNL Baton Rouge LLC for $1.7 million in 2015.