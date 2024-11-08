Oil change facility near Burbank changes hands for $2.5M

The Express Oil Change property on Creek Centre Drive near Burbank Drive changed hands recently.

The Lee Family Trust, based in California, purchased the property from Hutton Baton Rouge LA Burbank St. LLC for $2.5 million, according to sales documents filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Kenneth and Michelle Lee represented the trust. Hutton Chief Investment Officer Mike Deering represented the seller.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Hutton acquired the property from EVT Baton Rouge Louisiana LLC for an undisclosed amount in 2021.

The 5,157-square-foot Express Oil Change facility was built in 2021. There are 13 years left on the base terms of the lease of the property. Mavis Tire Express Services Intermediate Corporation guarantees the lease.