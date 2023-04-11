Offices planned for former State National Life Insurance Building in downtown

The seven-story State National Life Insurance building on Third Street, one of Baton Rouge’s first major office buildings, may be closer to coming back to life.

While financing new office buildings isn’t easy right now, developer Jarrett Cohen says he’s confident that creating an appealing space with flexible options will spur demand for his project.

“I think work-from-home is here to stay,” he says. “But you still need some office space.”

Cohen says his financing isn’t in place yet but reports encouraging conversations with commercial and private lenders, as well as with potential tenants. He says he hopes to start construction before the end of this year.

Early plans for the project called for apartments. Nexus Louisiana had considered moving into the 48,000-square-foot building but that deal fell through.

Cohen has permission from the Historic Preservation Commission to demolish two attached buildings that are not considered historically significant. He says new residential construction could be in the next phase once one or both of those buildings comes down.

Cohen plans to upgrade the ground floor Downtown Grocery space and is offering another retail space for lease. He wants to open up the lobby area to allow for natural light and create two outdoor areas.

The second and third floors would be a coworking space, with higher floors available for lease. A top-floor penthouse will serve as an event space, he adds.

“One of the things we often hear is that there is not enough event space in downtown Baton Rouge,” he says.

NAI Latter & Blum is marketing the property; you can see the concept here.