Office park off Coursey Boulevard expanding

A new office building is being constructed in Market Plaza off Coursey Boulevard, according to a $355,000 permit filed earlier this month.

The 3,864-square-foot building will comprise four suites, but the spaces have not been leased yet.

Construction has already started, says Chelsea Benoit, office manager at Haddad Construction Company, the contractor for the project, and, barring material delays, should take about six months to complete.

In another two months, she says, Haddad will begin construction on another building in the office park, this one with five suites.

Smaller, garden offices have become more popular in Baton Rouge since the pandemic began with businesses favoring flexibility on terms and floor plans, both of which garden offices offer.

Garden offices in Baton Rouge saw increased occupancy in 2021 with a rate of 95%.

The owner of the new building is Hammond-based Kumar LLC.