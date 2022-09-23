Office building on American Way sells for $1.87M

A multistory office building on American Way has sold for $1.87 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The property abuts 4100 Plaza on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and was purchased by Mykah Hayes Properties LLC, whose registered agent and sole member is listed as Dana Smith McBride by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

The seller was 4333 American Way Property LLC, which purchased the property in 2018 for $1.6 million from its builder, Wolfe Washauer Construction.

Attempts to reach McBride prior to this afternoon’s deadline were unsuccessful.