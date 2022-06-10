Office and warehouse space planned for northeast Baton Rouge

A new 10,795-square-foot office and warehouse space is planned for Mammoth Avenue just north of the intersection of Monterrey and South Choctaw drives.

Val-Tec & Associates, a Baton Rouge architectural and engineering firm, will own the $550,000 project, while Ronnie Howard Construction of Prairieville will build it, permits show. The prefabricated metal building will feature four suites and parking.

While Daily Report was unable to speak with the owner in time for this report, the location and permit description suggest an industrial use. Industrial space is in high demand in the Capital Region. The vacancy rate has fallen every year except one since 2010 and currently stands at about 3%, an all-time low, according to the latest Baton Rouge TRENDS report.