New shopping center planned for Siegen Lane

A new shopping center is being planned for Siegen Lane, near TJ Ribs, according to a $150,000 permit filed Tuesday.

The owner is listed as Dr. Ashwin Sura, a retired local doctor who is a part of Siegen Retail LLC. The LLC also recently developed Tru by Hilton, a $7.3 million hotel behind the shopping center space, and developed the Holiday Express and Home2 Suites, also in the area.

There’s been a good bit of demand for retail space on Siegen, says Charlie Colvin of Momentum, broker for the property, and Sura and his group are looking to lease to businesses that will complement the hotels.

The new shopping center would be 8,000 square feet, Colvin says, and will likely have three or four units available for lease.

The group has owned the large tract between Industriplex Boulevard and Airline Highway for over 10 years, Colvin says. Site work has already begun on the property, and the plan is to start building the center early next year.

There are no tenants yet for the planned shopping center, says Pinu Patel of Lake Charles-based Patel Construction, the project’s contractor.