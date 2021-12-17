New office park planned for Jefferson Highway

A new office park from Baton Rouge-based Tower Capital Corporation is being developed on Jefferson Highway, and on Thursday a $600,000 permit was filed to build a 3,264-square-foot office building at the site.

Nick FaKouri, president of real estate investment company Tower Capital, owns the property. Tower Capital is currently the only signed tenant for the park.

The office park, located at 10222 Jefferson Highway near Jefferson United Methodist Church, will eventually comprise five buildings, says Chelsea Benoit, administrative assistant at Haddad Construction Company, the project’s contractor.

Construction has started on one building, and together the five buildings will total about 22,300 square feet. The park, which is partially in a flood zone, will also include a retention pond.

Tower Capital has worked on a number of other projects in the area including Sportsman’s Park in Gonzales and Zachary Commercial Park.

A representative for Tower Capital could not be reached by this afternoon’s publication deadline.