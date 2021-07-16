New listings, housing supply in Baton Rouge falls sharply from year ago

Baton Rouge neared the top of the list of U.S. cities for biggest year-over-year declines in active housing supply in June with a 57% drop, Redfin reports. At the same time, new listings of homes for sale fell 51% from a year ago.

Seasonally adjusted home sales fell 1.2% from May to June nationally, meaning the housing market boom may have peaked for 2021. Homes sold at record high prices and paces, but market speed and competition may have peaked.

Home sales began to stall in June because prices reached a level many buyers cannot afford, says Daryl Fairweather, Redfin chief economist, in a prepared statement. However, sales could increase again in 2022 as rents rise and homeowning becomes more appealing.

Pandemic lockdowns slowed homebuying and selling and slightly lowered prices in June 2020, meaning year-over-year trends could be exaggerated.

Read the full report here.