Negotiations are in the works to develop Rouzan’s last commercial tracts

Negotiations are underway to develop the remaining commercial tracts in the Rouzan development off Perkins Road.

Developer Charles Landry says he is talking with two different restaurant operators about building in the development’s restaurant district, between the apartment complex and Rouzan Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission in January approved adding 65,000 square feet of commercial development in Rouzan for the district.

Both of the groups, if they choose to move forward, would bring new concepts to the Baton Rouge market, Landry says.

The restaurant district is one of several sections of Rouzan still available for commercial development.

There are plans to develop two tracts of land at the corner of Glasgow Avenue and Perkins Road into commercial and office space, according to Landry, and an NDA was executed for a new building off of Belfleur Street. Also, a small tract across the street from the restaurant district, on Rouzan Avenue, is available for retail use.

Meanwhile, construction on the new Vidalia-based Concordia Bank and Trust branch in Rouzan is wrapping up and the bank should open within the next few weeks, he says.

On the residential side of the development, the apartment complex should see its first units go on the market for lease before the end of the year. The complex is expected to be completed next spring.

There are also plans for condos and a dozen townhomes in the space between the apartments and the lake.. Landry says he’s in final negotiations with a builder for the townhomes and hopes to be able to announce more details in the fall.