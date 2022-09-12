Nearly 9% of state’s taxable land at risk of being lost by 2050 due to rising seas 

A recent analysis by Climate Central predicts that as much as 8.7% of Louisiana’s total taxable land area could be lost to rising sea levels by 2050.

Coastal flooding caused by sea level rise is shifting the tide lines that states use to distinguish boundaries between public and private property further inland. If a property falls partially or fully below a state’s defined tidal boundary, it becomes reclassified as public waters, meaning it can no longer be privately owned.

Derived from 2021’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projections and using tidal levels recorded by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the analysis shows that at least 10% of the taxable land area of 16 parishes is at risk of falling below tidal boundaries by 2050. Coastal parishes are at the greatest risk, most notably Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist Parishes, but even some landlocked parishes with hydrological pathways to the ocean are predicted to be affected by the rising ocean.

For example, the data indicates that 35,582 acres in Ascension Parish, or 19.4% of the current total tax base land area, will fall below the tidal boundary by 2030. By 2050, the number climbs to 64,079, or 21.4%.

Climate Central also reports that in Livingston Parish, 38,627 acres (10.2% of its tax base land area) could be lost by 2030, and West Baton Rouge could see 978 acres (0.8%) fall beneath the tidal boundary by 2030.

Nationally, 648,000 individual tax parcels, totaling as many as 4.4 million acres, are projected to fall at least partly below their relevant tidal boundary level by 2050.

Changes in property boundaries can have significant implications for both the property owners and local property tax revenues. Read the full report.