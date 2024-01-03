Nearly 145 acres off Scenic Highway sold for $2M

The Price LeBlanc family has purchased nearly 145 acres off Scenic Highway north of the ExxonMobil plant in north Baton Rouge, according to public records.

The family purchased three tracts of land—the largest being 105 acres—through Priceco LC, managed by Brent LeBlanc and Price LeBlanc Jr., according to the deal filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The family bought the property for $2 million from Massachusetts-based Clean Harbor Environmental Services Inc and its affiliate Baton Rouge Disposal LLC.

The parties entered into an initial sales and purchase agreement for the property, which stretches south of Brooklawn Drive, in May. The deal closed in mid-December and became effective Dec. 29, according to sales documents.