Despite tight housing market, Baton Rouge residential vacancy rate rises

A national real estate data firm counts 3,622 vacant residential properties in the Baton Rouge metro area, or 1.46% of the total.

That’s a little above the national average of 1.37% and a little higher than the local vacancy rate found in the fourth quarter of last year, which was 1.4%, according to the data ATTOM collected.

Of the regional total, 2,984 of the vacant properties are in East Baton Rouge Parish, which represents 2.09% of all residential properties in the parish, the report shows. The rate was 1.6% statewide.

The 1.37% national vacancy rate, representing one in 73 properties, was up from 1.33% in the fourth quarter of 2021 but down from 1.46% in the first quarter of last year.

Vacancy rates have decreased in 38 states from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. States with the biggest annual drops are Oregon (down from 1.9% homes in the first quarter of 2021 to 1.1% in the first quarter of this year), Mississippi (2.5% to 1.8%), Tennessee (2.5% to 1.9%), Wisconsin (1.4% to 0.8%) and Minnesota (1.5% to 1%).

More information including methodology can be found here.