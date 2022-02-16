Mr. Gatti’s Pizza on Essen Lane expanding, adding game room

The Mr. Gatti’s Pizza on the corner of Essen Lane and Perkins Road is getting an interior and exterior renovation and adding a game room.

The building was constructed in 1981, and owners Phil and Cindy Moody wanted a more updated look, says Emily Berthelot, designer at Salco Construction, the company working on the project.

“It’s on a prominent corner of town,” Berthelot says.

The location had a small game room already, but other regional Mr. Gatti’s locations have entirely reserved spaces, Berthelot says, and the Moodys hope the 1,100-square-foot addition will attract more kids’ parties and other events.

Salco is working to tear out and raise the restaurant’s current ceilings, redo its floors, add windows and add brick and stucco to the building’s exterior.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of April. Mr. Gatti’s indoor dining room is closed until construction is complete but the drive-thru will remain open.