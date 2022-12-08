Mortgage rates fall for fourth straight week 

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell for the fourth consecutive week and has dropped more than three-quarters of a point since hitting a 20-year high last month.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.33% from 6.49% last week. A year ago, the average rate was 3.1%.

The average long-term rate sat at 7.08% in early November but has seen the steepest four-week decline since 2008.

“While the decline in rates has been large, homebuyer sentiment remains low with no major positive reaction in purchase demand to these lower rates,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Mortgage rates are still more than double what they were a year ago, mirroring a sharp rise in the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. The yield is influenced by a variety of factors, including global demand for U.S. Treasurys and investor expectations for future inflation, which heighten the prospect of rising interest rates overall.

Mortgage lending activity in the Baton Rouge area has been on a steep decline, as rising rates batter the purchase and refinance markets. The number of new loans issued in the third quarter of this year was down about 25% compared to the previous quarter and down 33% since the same quarter of 2021, as reported in a recent Daily Report.

