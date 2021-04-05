Mid City Artisans to sell products, offer classes from Square 46 store

Square 46, the Mid City mixed-use development that formerly housed White Star Market, is getting a new retail tenant that will sell the work of local makers and offer classes to aspiring artisans.

A newly formed local group called Mid City Artisans will station “a retail store and occasional small classes” in a 2,016-square-foot space within the development, according to the permit application that co-founder George Harris filed a couple of months after Bistro Byronz announced it was relocating to Square 46.

Harris and his wife, Maria, signed a “long-term lease” on the space, says real estate broker Ben Graham of Stirling Properties, who is handling retail leasing for the development. He declined to disclose exact terms of the lease agreement, but says the new tenant—in addition to another undisclosed retail tenant that will be announced in the next two weeks—will bring the number of vacancies in Square 46 down to one 1,200-square-foot space.

“With the start of the new year, as restrictions started loosening up, [leasing] activity increased substantially,” Graham says. “Bistro Byronz has also generated more buzz around the center.”

According to the Mid City Artisans website, the Harrises formed the group in an effort to support the arts, along with the artisans and makers in the Greater Baton Rouge area, by selling their products six days a week. The store will offer a variety of inventory that will change monthly, including art, candles, jewelry, furniture, home decor, pottery, soap and more.

Additionally, the organization will host “Meet the Artisan” events and special classes, in which local artisans will teach their respective disciplines to aspiring artists and makers. The group will also offer artisan-led workshops to schools.

To date, more than 30 artisans have signed up to join the group. Virtual information sessions will be held this week, with its three-day grand opening slated to take place from April 30 to May 2.

Other than Bistro Byronz and Mid City Artisans, Square 46 already houses 3Tails Wine & Cheese. The 25,000-square-foot property is also home to multifamily and office space.