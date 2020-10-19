Metro Council to consider proposed 34-unit apartment complex on Government

The Metro Council on Wednesday will decide whether to approve plans for a 34-unit multifamily development proposed near the intersection of Government and Edison streets.

As previously reported by Daily Report, developer Mike Hogstrom has requested to zone the area as an infill small planned unit development so that it can accommodate a proposed four-story apartment complex, which he plans to call Midway. The item was OK’d by the Planning Commission last month.

If approved, Midway would comprise some 30,000 square feet of building space on 0.42 acres of land, according to the submitted plans. The development would also include 43 parking spaces.

Hogstrom says his firm, Onsite Design, is “very excited” about the project, which has been in the works since March 2019, when Hogstrom closed on a $750,000 deal to purchase the half-acre lot. At the time, Hogstrom—also known for Adelia at Old Goodwood and Township at Old Goodwood, among other developments—touted the acquisition as a way for his firm to cater to a millennial audience.

The Metro Council zoning meeting will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Room 348 of the Governmental Building.

Check out plans for the proposed development.