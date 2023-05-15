Metairie-based investor buys Bluebonnet medical office

A Metairie-based investor bought a medical office on Bluebonnet Boulevard last week in a deal that closed as the highest per square foot sale for a garden office in the corridor in the past five years, according to Fabian Edwards with Elifin Realty

J.B. Levert Land Company bought the medical office building in Estancia Office Park on Bluebonnet Boulevard for $1.32 million, or $322.11 per square foot, from seller Kevin Harris, a local orthodontist.

“This deal highlights the strength of garden offices in the Bluebonnet corridor and the investment potential of the area,” Edwards says. “Despite rising interest rates, these buildings are holding their values and are even increasing.”

Harris sold his practice at the beginning of the year to Zachary-based Smile Studio, which will lease the space from Levert Land Company, according to Edwards

Levert is backed by more than 120 investors, according to its website, and owns and manages more than 60 properties—most of which are in south Louisiana.

Edwards represented the seller in the transaction while Lance Ginn with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.