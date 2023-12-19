Medical building in Zachary sells for $8.6M

The first phase of the Sullivan Medical Office Park has been sold to a Minnesota-based health care real estate investment group.

Davis Investment Management, led by Mark Davis, bought the 24,000-square-foot medical building from Zachary Medical Realty Investors LLC for $8.6 million, according to sales documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office on Monday.

The 2.2-acre property on Main Street, developed roughly a decade ago, contains the Zachary Surgical Center, Moreau Physical Therapy and other medical office tenants.

In 2016, the Alabama-based developers expanded the medical office park with a second phase. However, the sale includes only the first phase of the development, according to documents. At $8.6 million, the deal is one of the largest commercial deals to close in East Baton Rouge Parish this year.