Long Farm Village developer planning to add another 37 lots

Developer Russell Mosely is planning to add more residential housing at Long Farm Village.

The sprawling 237-acre mixed-use development between Baringer and Antioch roads has 43 residential lots currently under contract with local builders, and Mosely expects to close those sales by next week. After getting that first batch of lots squared away, Moseley plans to add another 37 lots to this latest round of residential development.

The plans for these residential additions to Long Farm were initially filed with the Planning Commission in 2021, as reported in Daily Report.

Some community amenities will also be added along with the new housing, including another pool, pickleball courts, a basketball court, an outdoor pavilion and a children’s playground.

Site development plans call for up to 1,100 total housing units. So far, 215 residential lots have been completed, as well as the 276-unit Tapestry Long Farm apartment complex. Once the planned 215-unit senior living facility is complete, Mosely estimates that he will still be able to add 400 housing units to the site.

Along with housing, there is space for 600,000 more square feet of retail, office and restaurant space. The commercial space running along Airline Highway already includes a Rouses Market, restaurants, fitness clubs, a nail salon and other shops. Mosely says he would also like to eventually add more office space.