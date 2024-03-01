Local trucking association purchases space in downtown Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Motor Transport Association purchased two commercial spaces in downtown Baton Rouge for $1.2M, according to public records.

Michael Beck represented LMTA in purchasing the co-work space at 325 and 329 Florida Street adjacent to IWD Agency and Cafe Mimi in the DeVall Town area.

LMTA bought the property from McFerrin LLC, according to the deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Andrew D’Ostillo of Latter and Blum is the listed selling agent.

The mixed-use building is 6,101 square feet and is between Third and North 4th streets, according to the Louisiana Commercial Database website listing.

D’Ostillo was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline.