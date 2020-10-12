Livingston Parish assessor will lower assessments of businesses hurt by COVID-19

Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor is launching an ad campaign later this week targeting businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraging them to let his office know, as it could reduce their 2020 property tax assessment by as much as 50%.

Taylor says he’s been trying to get the word out through local media and social media that he is willing to work with businesses that have been harmed by the pandemic and can produce three months of financials to document their losses.

So far, several dozen business owners have taken him up on his offer. But with tax bills going out next month, he’s trying to broaden the message to a larger audience and is using paid media including billboard ads and TV spots.

“We’re going to say, ‘If you’ve had losses, please come in and see us,’” Taylor says. “Whatever you lost, you come in and bring me proof.”

Business owners will be required to show their losses for at least three months, from March 1-July 31, during which time the state was under a total or partial economic shutdown. Business will get a tax break equivalent to half the revenues they lost during that time.

“If your business is down 40 percent I’ll give you a 20 percent break on your assessment,” he says. “If you’re down 100 percent, I’ll give you a 50 percent reduction.”

Residential property owners have already received a flat 10% across-the-board reduction in the assessed value of their homes, though not the value of their lots. The reduction applies to this year only.

“I’ve met with real estate agents, appraisers, other assessors to try to figure out what is the market and we don’t know,” he says. “It could collapse after unemployment benefits run out, and yet we have some subdivisions where sale prices are up 30%, so we’re just giving everybody a 10% break and we’ll revisit everything next year.”

But that approach doesn’t work for commercial assessments because some businesses, like Home Depots and supermarkets, have been booming during the pandemic, while others, like restaurants and bars, are struggling to stay afloat, Taylor says.

“So that’s why we’re taking it on a case-by-case basis,” he says.

Taylor notes that taxing districts, like local school boards, are responsible for setting millage rates, not the assessor, and he says he thinks taxing districts should lower or hold their millages steady, given the current economic climate.

“But very few in Livingston Parish have done that,” he says, “so I’m trying to help businesses anyway I can.”