LHC board approves $45M for Baton Rouge housing project 

The Louisiana Housing Corporation recently approved $45 million in bonds to develop the 170-unit affordable multifamily Cypress at Ardendale phase one complex north of Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The $45 million is part of the $89 million that LHC’s board of directors approved for roughly 467 affordable rental units in Calcasieu, Ouachita, Tangipahoa, Orleans, and East Baton Rouge parishes. The investment is funded by a combination of LHC’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and Multifamily Revenue Bonds.

The approved developments are a mix of new construction and preservation projects, according to LHC’s announcement.

The MRB program uses tax-exempt bonds to provide below-market-rate loans to developers who set aside a certain percentage of their apartment units for low-income families.

The Cypress at Ardenwood project, previously announced by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, is being developed on 200 acres of raw land. A half-mile roadway will connect the planned residential community on Ardendale’s west side to a workforce and education hub on Lobdell Avenue that includes Baton Rouge Community College’s McKay Automotive Technology Center and a collision repair training center, as well as a public career high school, according to BRAF.