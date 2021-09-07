Level Construction buys 33 lots for new subdivision off Staring Lane

Local homebuilder Level Construction bought 33 lots on Tuesday for $2.6 million for its planned Magnolia Crossing subdivision.

The new development, off Staring Lane, will eventually house 33 homes, ranging from 1,700 to 2,600 square feet and starting at $330,000.

Four lots have been sold, says Haley Naebig, new home specialist at Level Construction, while two lots have been reserved for inventory homes. Construction on the subdivision should begin in the next month or so.

Level Construction bought the lots from Lynn Levy Land Company, which was represented by Jonathan Starns, owner and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.