Les Miles selling vacant Bocage Lake lot

Property owned by former LSU head football coach Les Miles in the Bocage Lake subdivision is for sale.

Miles has owned the .9-acre lot since before he was fired from LSU, says Quita Cutrer of Burns & Co. Realtors, who’s marketing the property. He bought it before he sold his home in Bocage Lake, and originally planned to build a new home on the lot.

Miles held on to the property even after moving to Kansas, and whether to sell has been a big decision for him, Cutrer says. However, Miles has told her he would like to eventually have a smaller home in Baton Rouge.

The Fountain Lane lot is in a cul-de-sac and ready to build on, Cutrer says.

The lot is about the size of two regular lots in that neighborhood, she says, and there’s a shortage of property in that area.

The lot, priced at $1.29 million, has been on the market for 12 days.

Miles was fired from LSU in 2016. The University of Kansas hired him as head football coach in 2019 but he left after two seasons following accusations stemming from his time at LSU.