Length of time to sell a home in Baton Rouge has more than doubled in past year

It’s taking much longer to sell a house in Louisiana than in other parts of the country, according to a new report released last week.

It takes an average 60 days—second longest in the nation—to sell a house in Louisiana, according to the report by Oregon-based real estate company PortlandRealEstate.com, which analyzed Zillow data for the rankings.

Only Hawaii listed a longer average time on market than Louisiana, with homes spending an average 65 days on market there before selling.

Southern neighbors states Mississippi, Florida, Arkansas and Alabama join Louisiana in the top 10 for homes spending the longest time on the market before selling.

New Hampshire had the quickest turnaround time, with homes averaging just 23 days on the market.

In the Baton Rouge metro, average time on the market has lengthened over the past year although local agents say it’s still better than it was a few years ago.

This time last year, it took an average of 25 days in East Baton Rouge Parish to sell a house once it was listed. That time has increased to a 54, according to July figures from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

“In the grand scheme of things, 54 to 60 days to sell a home really is not bad,” says Vicki Spurlock, with Locations Real Estate. “I remember when the average was probably 98 days, probably six or seven years ago.”

Spurlock says deals are still moving quickly in the older parts of town—like Goodwood, Southdowns and the Garden District—where she sells. In the last four sales she’s represented, there were multiple contracts on the houses, and one home had four offers the second day it was put on the market, she says.

“We’re all just so spoiled from last year, from January to July,” Spurlock says. “Anything put on the market was closed in 30 days—the inventory was low, rates were low and it was a perfect scenario. The rates are up now and people’s buying power has gone down—people are much more leery.”