Lemoine Company moves Baton Rouge offices to Water Campus

Baton Rouge’s newest Class A office building, 1200 Brickyard Lane on the Water Campus, has a new tenant—The Lemoine Company, which relocated its Baton Rouge office earlier this month from Airline Highway to the 94,000-square-foot, four-story building.

Lemoine knows the building well: It served as general contractor on the project for Commercial Properties Realty Trust, the arm of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation that is developing the sprawling Water Campus.

Lemoine also built two other key structures on the Water Campus—the Center for Coastal and Deltaic Studies on the site of the old city dock and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority office building. It also served as general contractor on Commercial Properties’ IBM building complex farther upriver.

But Lemoine Vice President Mike Rice says the company’s long-standing relationship with Commercial Properties is not what motivated the decision to relocate to the Water Campus.

“We had outgrown our other building to the point that we had people working in the break room,” Rice says. “This is getting us closer to our customers downtown and to LSU and giving us the ability to grow and expand.”

Lemoine, which is headquartered in Lafayette but was acquired last year by Baton Rouge-based private equity firm Bernhard Capital, will lease a little more than 10,000 square feet in the new building. Rice could not say what the terms of the seven-year lease deal are, but 1200 Brickyard Lane is among the priciest office buildings on the market.

Its remaining available space is listed for $32 per square foot on the Louisiana Commercial Database. By comparison, the average rate for Class A office space downtown is around $25 per square foot, according to the latest data from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

“It’s definitely market rate for what it is and where it is located,” Rice says. “But it’s worth it.”

Lemoine will join two other tenants in the new building: engineering firm Stantec, which moved into a 14,000-square-foot space last fall, and the Louisiana National Guard, which is leasing 11,000 square feet to develop a cybersecurity center.