Large commercial tract near Country Club of Louisiana goes on the market 

A 3.25-acre tract on Highland Road near the Country Club of Louisiana is for sale for $2.2 million. The land is some of the last available for development between the country club and Interstate 10.

William Adams of Property One, the real estate agent for the tract, says the land is not yet under contract.

The property is at 17576 Highland Road, on the way to I-10, and has over 400 feet of frontage to Highland. The tract borders the country club on one side and a high-end office center, which houses State Bank and Trust Company, on the other.

Commercial development firms are looking at the property, which could spell future retail or restaurant development along the section of Highland Road, Adams says. The owner is also willing to subdivide the acres between buyers. There were no structures on the property previously, Adams says.

The property has been on the market for six weeks and is currently owned by Dallas-based Girod REO LLC.