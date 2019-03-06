Land bought for new 313-acre Zachary subdivision

An Alabama-based developer has paid $6.6 million to purchase 313 acres off Old Scenic Highway and Flanacher Road in Zachary, according to sales documents.

Zachary Trails Land Company LLC, whose principal is Marion Uter, bought the six tracts of land from Redstone Group LLC in a deal filed Friday. Redstone Group LLC, whose officers are listed as Thomas Brown, Glen Bynum and John Ales, purchased the property for $6.2 million earlier last week from Michael Worley, who owned the property through W Resources LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Worley filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July.

Zachary Trails Land Company, with the backing of the property’s owner at the time, received approval in 2017 from city officials for the 313-acre subdivision. At the time, Baton Rouge-attorney Michael Clegg told the city council that 85 houses would be built in the subdivision’s first phase, with 65 planned for the second phase. Clegg said the subdivision will take eight to 10 years to complete.