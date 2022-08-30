Lancaster Construction plans cottage-style subdivision on west side of O’Neal

Lancaster Construction is planning Willow Springs, a residential subdivision with 140 cottage-style units on about 20 acres on the west side of O’Neal Lane near Commercial Avenue.

The project will feature two units per building, similar to the company’s Cottages at O’Neal, which is about 75% completed, says builder and developer Art Lancaster.

Assuming Planning Commission and Metro Council approval, Lancaster hopes to begin work on the first phase of the project, comprising about 50 lots, during the first-quarter of next year, with vertical construction beginning late next year. Units in the Cottages have been going for about $248,000; he estimates Willow Springs homes will go for close to $270,000.