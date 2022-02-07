Lancaster Construction building townhouse development in Zachary

Lancaster Construction is planning to build a townhouse development in Zachary, according to a land deal filed Thursday.

The 13.5-acre property, which Lancaster bought for $1.3 million, consists of vacant land at the intersection of Montegudo Boulevard and Old Slaughter Road and will be developed into 65 lots for 65 townhouse units, says John Kyle Schwab, vice president of land development for Lancaster. The development will be called Afton Oaks.

Lancaster chose the area based on its location, Schwab says. The development will sit next to a Walmart Supercenter and a small shopping mall. There are also already roads into the property, he says, so Lancaster won’t have to build more.

Construction plans will be finalized in the next two weeks and development will begin soon after, Schwab says.

Tower Capital Corp. sold the property through Barogon Properties LLC, represented by Tower Capital President Nick FaKouri. Lancaster Construction bought the property through Afton Oaks Zachary LLC, represented by Arthur Lancaster.