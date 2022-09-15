Lancaster buys land for townhome subdivision on Industriplex for $1.96M 

An undeveloped, 8.53-acre space on Industriplex Boulevard behind Academy Sports on Siegen Lane has sold to Baton Rouge’s Arthur Lancaster for $1.96 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The tract was purchased by Lancaster from Siegen Plaza Power Center LLC, whose registered agent is Stephen Carville.

The Planning and Zoning Commission in June approved a motion for the site to be rezoned for use as a major townhome subdivision with private streets.

Lancaster says he was drawn to develop the new gated subdivision because he believes there is a tremendous need in the area for it.

It will be named 760 @Industriplex and contain 78 townhouses. Lancaster expects to receive permitting for the construction of 760’s infrastructure in the next 60 days and projects the vertical component of construction to begin in the first quarter of 2023.