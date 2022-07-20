Lake Sherwood Avenue office building sells for $1.8M

An office building on Lake Sherwood Avenue North recently changed hands in a deal worth $1.8 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

The office building is on the dead-end portion of Lake Sherwood Avenue North across from Sigma Engineers and Constructors.

Hedley Financial LLC, owned by Richard Hedley, was listed as the seller, according to transaction records. The buyer is 11512 Lake Sherwood LLC, which registered as a Louisiana business on June 27 and whose registered agent is Corporation Service Company.

Hedley says Orbital Engineering plans to move into the building.