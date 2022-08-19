Kevin Nguyen planning apartments, two subdivisions on Burbank in south Baton Rouge

Developer Kevin Nguyen is planning a 312-unit apartment complex and two single-family neighborhoods on property he owns off Burbank Drive in south Baton Rouge, documents show.

The multifamily development would be called Four Seasons and located near the intersection of Burbank and Sehdeva Memorial Drive, according to a document submitted to the Planning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish. Autumn Gardens, a single-family residential neighborhood on almost 76 acres would be near that same intersection.

Winter Gardens, also on about 76 acres, would be closer to South Kenilworth Parkway. Average lot sizes for both neighborhoods would be 0.14 acres, documents show.

Attempts to contact Nguyen for more information were unsuccessful.

Nguyen’s America Homeland LLC reportedly paid nearly $2.7 million for almost 200 acres off Burbank in 2020.