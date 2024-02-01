Keller Williams to pay $70M to settle class-action suit over home sales prices

Keller Williams Realty reached a $70 million settlement on Thursday in a class-action lawsuit alleging the residential real estate industry conspired to keep housing sales prices high, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The agreement marks the third major brokerage to settle over such claims. Anywhere Real Estate and Re/Max holdings settled claims in Missouri last fall.

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs argue that unlawful industry practices have left consumers unable to negotiate for lower commission costs even though many buyers can find homes themselves online.

Michael Ketchmark, an attorney for the plaintiffs, says the settlements reflect a decision not to bankrupt the defendants but reach a number they could realistically pay, and that the settlement shows that major players in the industry recognize they must change their business practices to survive.

“This is a recognition that it’s going to change,” he says.

The Wall Street Journal writes that the deal underscores the pressure on real estate brokerages to resolve the legal claims rather than pay for protracted and uncertain litigation. Since the October verdict, many copycat cases have been filed around the country naming a variety of real estate brokerages and Realtor associations as defendants.

The continuing cases are adding financial stress to an industry already pressured by a slow period for home sales.

“We had full confidence in the strength of our appeal,” Gary Keller, executive chair at Keller Williams, wrote in an email to the company’s agents and staff Thursday morning. “But we also knew the appellate process could be long and unpredictable—and that our franchisees and agents would have no protection and complete uncertainty while that process played out over time.”

