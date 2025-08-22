Kairos Living has acquired lots in this Denham Springs community

Chicago rental housing company Kairos Living is expanding in Livingston Parish with the purchase of nine lots in a Denham Springs subdivision built by D.R. Horton.

Kairos acquired the lots in the Belmont neighborhood, off La. 16, through its entity CF KL Assets 2019 3 LLC.

The purchase price: $1.7 million, according to a deal filed Monday with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Kairos CEO James Athanasopoulos represented the buyer, while Lisa Ripp represented D.R. Horton in the transaction.

Business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office list C T Corporation System as the registered agent for CF KL Assets 2019 3, with a registered office on Plaza Tower Drive.

The deal follows Kairos Living’s recent string of acquisitions in the South Haven community that totaled 28 lots across several transactions. Last month, the rental company bought 12 lots in South Haven for $1.5 million.

The rental company also acquired eight lots in two DSLD communities in Livingston Parish earlier this year for $1.7 million. In December, it bought seven lots across three DSLD communities in Livingston Parish for $1.5 million.

Kairos Living is a technology-driven real estate investment and property management company focused on single-family home rentals. Founded in 2019, the company has expanded its footprint to several markets across the state, including Lafayette and Lake Charles.