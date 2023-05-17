​​​​​​​​Just how much has the Baton Rouge commercial property market slowed?

The market for commercial real estate in East Baton Rouge appears to be cooling off after two hot years.

Through April of this year, there were 145 transactions worth $185 million, Elifin Realty reports. Last year at the same point, there had been 166 transactions for $298 million, in a year in which high inflation helped total volume reach almost $1.2 billion.

The trailing 12-month dollar volume at the end of April was down 2.65% compared to the prior month, while deal frequency was down 2.9%.

By that measure, meant to show near-term trends, the retail sector shows the most pronounced slowdown, with dollar volume, price per square foot and deal frequency all trending down. The office sector experienced an uptick in all three categories, while the multifamily sector saw prices rise even with fewer deals.

In 2020, the year the pandemic peaked, total dollar volume was about $499 million, the lowest since the flood-ravaged year of 2016. The market would rebound the following two years with about $993 million and $1.2 billion in volume.

See Elifin’s full report here.