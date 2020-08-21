Baton Rouge area July home sales jump nearly 30% year-over-year

Capital Region residential home sales continued to climb in July after historic lows earlier in the spring.

More than 1,400 deals closed last month, a 28.4% increase year-over-year, according to the latest data from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. Total closed deals for the first seven months of the year are also up 3% compared to last year.

While pending sales increased in July, new listings are down and median sales prices went up, suggesting a more competitive market for buyers. Median sales price increased 5.7% to $222,000.

Months supply of inventory was down 30.8% to 3.6 months, indicating that demand increased relative to supply.

“With mortgage rates remaining near record-low levels and home purchase mortgage applications up from a year ago, high buyer activity is expected to continue into the late summer and early fall market,” GBRAR says.

The Capital Region’s surge in sales falls in line with the national trend as the nation saw sales surge nearly 25% last month, The Associated Press reported Friday afternoon.

Read the full GBRAR report.